Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 23,310 With 338 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 338 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this the total reaches 23310.More

In 8,432 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test done in the last 24 hours, as many as 338 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Meanwhile, 140 COVID-19 infected receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 6,738 active cases of COVID-19 and 10,759 persons, mostly those who have returned home from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the COVID-19 national tally has reached 23,310 including 16,493 cases of recovery and 79 death cases.