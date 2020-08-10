Sawan 2020: Last Sombar (Monday) And Its Importance

Today is the last Shrawan Sombar in Nepal as per Bikram Sambat. Despite temple shutdown by the government, people are visiting temples and praying for their prosperity and happiness. Today is very important day for those who perform Brata (fasting). Devotees offer special puja for lord Shiva and Parbati.

As per Hindu traditions, Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per legend, Lord Shiva drank venom as part of the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the cosmic ocean to obtain amrit or nectar in order to save the world. Goddess Parvati is believed to have stopped the venom from entering his body by holding his neck. His neck turned blue and he further suffered pain and burns. As a gesture of gratitude, his devotees offer water from the river Ganga to help his wounds heal.

Devotees also fast on Mondays during the holy month which is known as Shravan Somvar Vrat. The fasts are kept as a way of thanking the lord as well as for success, marriage, and prosperity. Devotees observe fast and offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

Many Hindu festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej fall in the holy month of Sawan.

Sawan Somvar 2020 Puja Vidhi, Vrat Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, Start Date, End Date:

The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the month of Sawan as well as Chaturmas. This year, the holy month of Sawan or Shravan begins July 16 and will end August 16, as per the Purnimant calendar (a calendar in which a month ends with Purnima or full moon day). The end of Sawan is celebrated with festivals Nagpanchmi, Rakshabandhan and Janmasthami,

August 10 – Fourth Shravan Somwar and today is the last Somwar and the last day of the month.