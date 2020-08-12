Gold Price Suffers Biggest Fall In Five Days

Gold Price Suffers Biggest Fall In Five Days

Aug. 12, 2020, 3:56 p.m.

The gold price plunged in early morning trade on Wednesday in one of the worst trading sessions today.

The gold price dropped to Rs. 95,5000 per tola down by Rs.6,200.00. According to the Nepal Gold and Jewelry Entrepreneur Federation, the prices of gold have been declining for the last four days.

Since last March the prices of gold have drastically increased with almost Rs.15000.00.

