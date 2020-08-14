Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Aug. 14, 2020, 5:15 p.m.

Although the trend of infections of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley is slightly declining, it is still high with 119 New Cases on Friday. As the cases in Lalitpur district has surged today with 30 cases, valley’s cases surged higher.

Of the 119 new cases, 83 were detected in Kathmandu, 30 were detected in Lalitpur and six were detected in Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu reported 127 cases on Thursday followed by 138 on Wednesday, 134 on Tuesday. The cases in the valley started to jump from August 1.

The new cases were detected in Dhanusa 54, Morang 63, Sunsari 24, Saptari 14, Jhapa 9, Siraha 3, Mahottari 24, Sarlahi 14, Sindhuli 11, Udayapur 4, Parsa 71, Bara 24, Nuwakot 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Bajura 1, Chitwan 1, Dhading 1, Humla 1, Kailali 9, Rupandehi 14, Rautahat 5, Makwanpur 18, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Tanahun 22, Dolakha 1, Kailali 9, Kaski 1, Lamjung 1, Parbat 1, Syangja 1, Dang 1, Banke 22, Bardiya 5, Surkhet 21, Kapilvastu 5, Achcham 6, Kanchanpur 2, Salyan 1, Dailekh 3 and Bajhang 1.

594 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the nation on Friday, taking the national tally to 25,551 including 17,077 cases of recovery and 99 death cases. There are 14638 in quarantine,7913 in isolation. Nepal has conducted a 494613 PCR test so far.

