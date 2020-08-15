Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 468 new cases on Saturday. With this total cases reached to 26019.More

On Friday, Nepal reported 594 COVID-19 new cases.

In 11047 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 468 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

He also said that 124 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 66.1 percent.

Currently, there are 8193 active cases of COVID-19. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 26019 including 17201 cases of recovery and 102 death cases.