Pakistan Marks 73 Years Of Independence

Pakistan Marks 73 Years Of Independence

Aug. 15, 2020, 8:22 a.m.

The celebrations of the 73rd year of Independence on Friday began with traditional zeal and fervour across the country as change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country and special programmes were scheduled to observe the Independence Day.

Messages were also shared by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recalled the sacrifices of the forefathers and those who fought for and laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The president called upon the nation to "stand firm and work for progress and prosperity" of the country. He urged the people to stay united in order to meet the challenges that are being faced by Pakistan. Later, at a flag hoisting ceremony at the President House, Alvi noted that Pakistan had faced several challenges since its inception and was now at a "tipping point where improvements are being witnessed in various areas". He lauded Prime Minister Imran's government for working against corruption and for the development of the country.

Prime Minister Imran, whose message was posted in a series of tweets by the PM Office's Twitter account, said that the day was "an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state".

He also paid tribute to "all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland" and pledged to "continue pursuing" the ideals of the nation's founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"We have battled against odds both at external as well as internal fronts," the prime minister said. "From the hostility of a neighbouring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance. Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline'."

The president and the prime minister also directed the nation's attention towards the "gross human rights violations" committed by the Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said that the nation's "heart [is] profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IIOJK who are facing military siege since past one year". He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for occupied Kashmir's residents' "struggle for their right to self-determination" and promised to raise the issue on every forum.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said that the residents of occupied Kashmir have been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past three decades. He further said that "gross human rights violations" by the Indian forces have intensified since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party repealed the autonomy of the occupied territory last year. He assured occupied Kashmir's people that "Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their Right to Self-Determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions".

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday
Aug 15, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases
Aug 15, 2020
PM Oli Greeted PM Modi On The Occasion Of Its 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020
Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrates 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020
From LoC To LAC, No One Can Challenge India’s Sovereignty: PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020

More on South Asia

Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Bhutan Does Not have Local Transmission Cases Of COVID-19: Bhutanese PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Bhutan’s Tally Rises To 110 As Two More Tests Positive To Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Bhutan Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Curb COVID-19 Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Bhutan Claims No Local Transmission Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Mahinda Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lanka's PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
PM Oli Greeted PM Modi On The Occasion Of Its 74th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrates 74th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
From LoC To LAC, No One Can Challenge India’s Sovereignty: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Sindhupalchowk Landslides: 11 Bodies Among 36 Missing Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75