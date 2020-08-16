Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 21.3 Million

There are over 21 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 768,000 fatalities and more than 13.3 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has seen over 5.3 million infections and more than 169,400 deaths – both numbers are the highest in the world.

Russia started manufacturing its vaccine for COVID-19, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday. Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

South Korea tightened coronavirus measures on Saturday in Seoul and its surrounding areas as the country reported the highest number of new daily infections in more than five months.

India has recorded more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said three COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of trials in the country.

Several European countries, including the UK and Spain, are retightening coronavirus measures including entry rules and more nationwide restrictions on business operations.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 84,827 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 319 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 5,285,546 coronavirus cases on Saturday, an increase of 56,729 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,229 to 167,546.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 41,576 new COVID-19 cases and 709 more deaths on Saturday. The national caseload has risen to 3,317,096 with the death toll hitting 107,232, according to the ministry.

The country's director of the health ministry's coordination center, Fernando Simón, attempted to remain positive insisting "it's a gentle rise that allows for the implementation of control measures."

Alarming increases of COVID-19 infections have prompted the Danish government to make it mandatory to wear face masks on public transport nationwide for travelers over the age of 12

"We are now introducing a requirement that you must wear a face mask on public transport at all hours of the day, not just during rush hour. This requirement will take effect in a week, from August 22," said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference in the PM's office on Saturday.

The decision follows a recommendation from the National Board of Health and their concerns over an upsurge of infection rates registered throughout Denmark in past weeks.

"Now we are seriously in the process of what we call the dance with coronavirus, living with coronavirus in daily life," said Frederiksen, urging the people to be prepared to take tougher measures, if necessary, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

California is considered the most visited state in the U.S., but the pandemic shrank this year's tourism economy. According to a study by Tourism Economics, California could lose over 72 billion U.S. dollars in tourism this year.

Indonesia may have the world's highest rate of child fatalities from COVID-19. At least 2000 children in Indonesia have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Over 300 children there may have died from the coronavirus by the end of July.