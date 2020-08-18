Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257

Aug. 18, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has confirmed 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 today. More

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 28,257 including 17,580 cases of recovery and 114 death cases.

In 13,461 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,016 persons were found with the virus infection.

Moreover, 85 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 62.2 percent.

Currently, there are 10,563 active cases of COVID-19 of which are in 2,887 are in home isolation. Also, 13,926 people, mostly those who have returned from abroad are placed in quarantine.

As many as eight COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in a ventilator across the country.

