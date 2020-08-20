Kathmandu Valley Is Under Prohibitory Order To Contain COVID-19

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in all three districts of the Kathmandu Valley from today in order to contain the spread of coronavirus reports RSS.

According to the decision of the meeting of Chief District Officers and district-based security chiefs of three districts on Tuesday, the orders have come into enforcement from 12.00 last night to impose a ban on the activities excluding those related to the most essentials.

The orders have already come to force as per the decision according to the Police Headquarters.

RSS reports that the enforcement would prevail up to 12.00 pm on 26 August. Even the people’s mobility has been restricted for general purposes apart from the most essentials.

Kathmandu CDO Janak Raj Dahal shared that the orders have been enforced with the spike in the coronavirus cases and its subsequent threats to public health.

The orders have been enforced as per the Infectious Disease Act-2020 BS Clause 2 and the Local Administration Act-2028 Clause 6(3).

No one is allowed to go out of the home for the activities except for the purchase of medicines and other most essential consumptive goods and services, the Kathmandu district administration office said.

The operation of all types of trades and businesses apart from those related to the most essential services and goods have also been restricted.

All vehicles excluding those used for transportation of most essential goods and those used by health workers and security personnel have been completely banned to operate in the Kathmandu Valley.

In case of civil servants of the offices providing regular services, they are allowed to have mobility from 9.00 am to 10.30 am in the morning and from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm on the basis of the identity card with photograph issued by the concerned office by determining minimum number of employees for the same. Other vehicles apart from this purpose would not be allowed for operation.

However, the vehicles used for the most essential services including medicines, food stuffs, fuels, cooking gas, vegetables, fruits, milk, electricity, telecommunications, information and communications, customs, quarantine, isolation, waste management, mobility to and from hospitals for patients and mandatory activities related to final rites would be allowed.

The administration has imposed a ban on conducting fairs and festivals, processions, crowded programmes, rallies and assemblies in view of the heightened risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

In case of the people flying for foreign countries, the administration would facilitate the vehicles carrying the passengers having passport, visa and confirmed air tickets directly to the airport. By Narayan Dhungan (RSS)