Bhutan Organizes Religious Ceremony To Contain The Spread Of Covid-19

Bhutan Organizes Religious Ceremony To Contain The Spread Of Covid-19

Aug. 21, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

To complement the government’s efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic and help minimize further risks, the religious institutions across the country are performing a three-day Lhamo Bakchog kurim ceremony.Link

The sacred ceremony, which began yesterday, to appease one of the country’s protecting deities, Palden Lhamo or Mahakali is being performed on the directive of the Zhung Dratshang (Central Monastic Body).

The former general secretary of Zhung Dratshang, Lopon Gembo Dorji, said that Lhamo Bakchog is a ritual service or offering made to the Goddess Mahakali and her retinues. Her image or replica is made and all possible offerings laid in front.

“Thus, they are fully satisfied and withdraw all diseases and calamities,” he said.

Tsugla Lopon Samten Dorji said that given the difficult situation Bhutan is facing today the central monastic body has directed all the dratshangs and religious institutions to conduct this special kurim to help pacify the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the community.

He said that such a religious ceremony is performed only during a crisis.

The other reason for conducting the kurim, according to Lopon Samten Dorji, is to appreciate and offer the deepest gratitude to His Majesty The King, government and all those individuals who are engaged in the efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 80 monks led by Lam Neten of Samdrupjongkhar Dratshang conducted Lhamo Torchung Jatsha kurim yesterday and the three-day Lhamo Bakchog kurim begins today.

According to Bhutan's largest paper Kuenel, in Nangkhar Dordhen Monastic School, Trashiyangtse, Lam Rinchen Drakpa along with 20 monks are reciting the holy scriptures of bum, Kangyur and Sangay Moenla zing ngag to overcome the pandemic in the country.

Dagana rabdey Lam Neten Tshering Penjor presided over the Lhamoi Torchu Jatshar yesterday. Similarly, prayers and butter lamps were also offered at the respective gewog lhakhangs in Dagana.

This is the second religious ceremony the Zhung Dratshang initiated to avert the spread of Covid-19.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine
Aug 21, 2020
Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia
Aug 21, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati
Aug 21, 2020
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley
Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly
Aug 20, 2020

More on South Asia

Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 29 minutes ago
Bhutan Is Under The Lockdown, COVID-19 Cases Reach To 147 By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Bhutan’s Phuentsholing Reported 3 More COVID-19 Cases, 200 In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Pakistan Marks 73 Years Of Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week ago
Bhutan Does Not have Local Transmission Cases Of COVID-19: Bhutanese PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Russia To Supply Mexico At Least 2,000 Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine To Test By Reuters Aug 21, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75