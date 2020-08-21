Kathmandu Valley Reports 182 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 182 COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu Valley. Out of this, Kathmandu district alone recorded 142 cases followed by 25 Lalitpur and 15 Bhaktapur.

Although the government has announced prohibitory order from Wednesday night, it is yet to see any effect in containing the virus in Kathmandu district which still is leading the total numbers.

On Thursday, Kathmandu Valley records 200 new cases of virus infection. Out of this 174 were detected in Kathmandu, 18 were detected in Lalitpur and eight were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 4, Udayapur 2, Jhapa 7, Taplejung 1, Panchthar 1, Morang 7, Sunsari 29, Dhanusa 3, Parsa 80, Bara 40, Rautahat 11, Saprari 5, Sarlahi 16, Siraha 16, Chitwan 23, Dolakha 1, Dhading 1, Rasuwa 1, Makwanpur 32, Sindhuli 8, Kaski 1, Nawalparasi (East) 19,Parbat 1, Manang 2, Baglung 3, Syangja 1, Argakhachi 1, Kapilvastu 1, Gulmi 1, Dang 4, Palpa 1, Pyuthan 6, Bardiya 6, Banke 20, Rupandehi 17, Rolpa 1, Kalikot 1, Jumla 53, Dailekh 1, Rukum (West) 3, Achcham 38, Kanchanpur 14, Kailali 85, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 34 and Baitadi 3.

Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 838 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 30,483

He also said tht 250 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 69.8 per cent.

He said that there are 12,132 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 3,586 are in home isolation. As many as 12,234 persons are placed in quarantine across the nation.

