Nepal To Conduct Third Phase Of Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon

Aug. 24, 2020, 4:23 p.m.

UK’s Oxford Vaccine Group’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, Chinese and Russia have shown willingness to carry out third phase of clinical trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal.

The third phase clinical trial of some three COVID-19 vaccine candidates is likely to start very soon in Nepal.

According to report, Ministry of Health and Population has already given approval for the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) to initiate the processes to this end.

"We would like to inform it to all that the companies from China, Russia and UK Oxford vaccine group which have produced vaccines have shown willingness to carry out third phase clinical trial in Nepal and that processes to this regard have already been initiated," NHRC said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The NHRC did not make clear as to when and how the trial would start but said that it would make public details in this regard in the days to come.

