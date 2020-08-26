Kathmandu Registers 301 COVID-19 Cases, Single Highest Cases In The Valley

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Kathmandu Valley until now.

In 13,253 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 301 persons were found to be infected with the virus in the Valley.

He said that of the 301 new cases, 230 were detected in Kathmandu, 47 were detected in Lalitpur and 24 were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Khotang 1, Jhapa 16, Morang 13, Sunsari 55, Dhanusa 43, Parsa 1, Bara 24, Rautahat 20, Mahotari 18, Saptari 1, Sarlahi 120, Siraha 3, Chitwan 42, Dolakha 2, Dhading 2, Makwanpur 18, Ramechhap 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Kaski 4, Gorkha 1, Nawalparasi (East) 7, Lamjung 23, Argakhanchi 1, Kapilvastu 4, Nawalparasi 2, Dang 16, Pyuthan 22, Bardiya 1, Banke 4, Rupandehi 19, Rolpa 1, Jajaorkot 1, Dalekh 1, Salyan 1, Surkhet 7, Accham 20, Kanchanpur 2, Kailali 29, Dadeldhura 12, Doti 2.

Moreover, some 885 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,418 including 19,504 cases of recovery and 175 death cases.