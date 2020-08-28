Nepal Total COVID-19 Cases Soars To 364569 With 927 New Cases On Friday

Nepal Total COVID-19 Cases Soars To 364569 With 927 New Cases On Friday

Aug. 28, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 927 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total reaches 364569.

He said that in 10229 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 927 with 334 female and 593 male persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 169 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 percent.

Currently, there are 16019 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9573 are in institutional isolation and 6446 are in home isolation. Some 8839 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this 35529 infection, there are 15237 in isolation, 20242 recovery and 195 total deaths.

