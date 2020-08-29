Kathmandu Valley Records 186 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 186 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. This is the single-day lowest tally recorded by the Kathmandu Valley since last week.

In 10971 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 186 persons were found with the virus infection in the Valley itself, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the new cases, 155 were detected in Kathmandu, 19 were detected in Lalitpur and 12 were detected in Bhaktapur. Kathmandu Valley Records 415 Cases Of COVID-19,single highest day.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 1,Jhapa 20, Dhankuta 19, Morang 31,Sunsari 24, Sankhuwasabha 3, Solukhumbu, Dhanusa 49, Parsa 73, Bara 21, Rautahat 5, Mahotari 26, Saptari 2, Sarlahi 83, Siraha 22, Chitwan 57, Dhading 9, Makwanpur 9, Dolkha 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Kaski 3, Nawalparasi (East) 23, Lamjung 29, Kapilvastu 2, Nawalparasi 10, Dang 19, Banke 20, Rupandehi 16, Jajorkot 1, Jumla 1, Dalekh 1, Rukukpaschim 1, Surkhet 10, Kanchanpur 17, Kailali 19, Darchula 3, Bajhang 26 and Baitadai 21.

Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 884 COVID-19 cases in Nepal on Saturday. With this the total cases surges to 37,340.

He said that in 10971 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 884 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 313 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 16578 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10144 are in institutional isolation and 6445 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 8 deaths today. With this 37410 infection, there are 16578 in isolation, 20555 recovery.