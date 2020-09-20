Chennai Super Kings Beats Mumbai By Five Wickets In IPL 2020 First Match

Chennai Super Kings Beats Mumbai By Five Wickets In IPL 2020 First Match

Sept. 20, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

Chennai Super Kings have beaten Mumbai Indians by five wickets to start their IPL campaign in style. Follow live score and updates of the MI vs CSK encounter in Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis smashed valuable half-centuries as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets to get off to the perfect start in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi in UAE. Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls and du Plessis remained unbeaten on 58 off 44 balls.

They had steadied CSK after they lost their openers in the first two overs of the chase. The Mumbai Indians scored 162 for 9 after Chennai Super Kings asked them to bat first. MI got off to a flier with Rohit and de Kock going all guns blazing but CSK came back with two wick wickets.

Then Saurabh Tiwary played a very good innings by scoring 42 off 31 balls before Faf du Plessis took two fantastic catches to send back him and Hardik Pandya. Towards the end, Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets as CSK ran through the MI lower middle-order.

Source: Hindustan Times

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30.6 Million
Sep 20, 2020
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Nketiah Edges Gunners To Victory
Sep 20, 2020
WHO Chief Reiterated Calls For Adherence To Health Protocols As Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30 Million
Sep 19, 2020
Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Gnabry Hits Hat-trick
Sep 19, 2020
US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies Of Cancer
Sep 19, 2020

More on Sports

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Nketiah Edges Gunners To Victory By Agencies 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Gnabry Hits Hat-trick By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Lionel Messi Is Once Again The King Of Free-kicks By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Traore, Mbappe Are Fastest Players Of World Football: FIFA By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Neymar Accused Gonzalez For Racism Remarks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India, China Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bhutan And Brazil Feliciatad President And Prime Minister Of Neal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
Janta Samajbadi Party Observed Constitution Day As Black Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30.6 Million By Agencies Sep 20, 2020
UAE’s Minister Of Health And Prevention Takes COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For September 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 711 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75