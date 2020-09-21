Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal

Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal

Sept. 21, 2020, 5:57 p.m.

Laxmi Inter Continental Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of Hyundai Automobiles in Nepal has launched a festive offer to celebrate Dashain, Tihar and Chhath, starting from 21st September through 20thNovember, 2020.

Under this scheme, customers will get an attractive cash discount, additional cash discount up to Rs. 100,000 through scratch card. Two lucky buyers will get an opportunity to win1 unit of Hyundai Aura and 1 unit of Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS through lucky draw as a bumper prize. Buyers will also receive 1 year free comprehensive insurance. Laxmi InterContinental is also offering a special package for healthcare workforceto honor their dedication and tireless service in these trying times.

Hyundai Motor Company is amongthe 5 largest automobile manufacturers in the world and manufactures superior quality vehicles trusted by millions, bears low maintenance cost and backed by state-of-the–art after sales service. Laxmi InterContinental Pvt. Ltd. has a pan Nepal presence through 13 showrooms and 17 service centers.

All Hyundai vehicles come with 3 years warranty, 4 years free servicing, and a 1 year free road tax and ownership transfer.

