21 More Die, 1,383 Infected In A Day Bangladesh

Sept. 26, 2020, 8:45 a.m.

Twenty-one people were reported dead from Covid-19 yesterday, the 201st day since the first cases were reported in the country.

The death toll now stands at 5,093 which is 1.43 percent of all confirmed cases, according to a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services.

In the 24 hours, until 8:30 am yesterday, 1,383 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was 11.09 percent against 12,473 tests in 103 Covid-19 testing laboratories in the 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate stands at 18.90 percent as the total number of confirmed cases is 3,56,767.

During the last three weeks, Bangladesh's position has remained 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of confirmed cases, according to the worldometers.info.

The position is one step ahead of Iraq and one step behind the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, 1,932 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,67,024 and the recovery rate at 74.85 percent.

Among those reported dead yesterday 14 were male and seven female. All of them died in hospitals, according to the press release.

Seven of them were aged between 41 and 50 years, four between 51 and 60 and 10 were above 60 years.

So far more than half of the deceased have been over 60. One of the deceased yesterday was from Rangpur, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions, two from Chattogram and the rest 16 were from Dhaka.

Dhaka division saw 49.54 percent of the deceased.

As of yesterday noon, a total of 2,762 patients were undergoing treatment in general beds and 260 in ICU beds in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country.

