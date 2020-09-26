CAAN Provides License To Himalayan Airlines For Self Ground Handling

Sept. 26, 2020, 6:54 p.m.

Along with Nepal Airlines Corporation, Thai Airways and Air India, Himalaya Airlines has been awarded license to operate self ground handling service at Tribhuwan International Airport reports The Himalayan Times daily.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has provided licence to Himalaya Airlines. So far Nepal Airlines Corporation had been assigned the responsibility of ground-handling at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) reports Daily.

According to the paper, self ground-handling license is provided to only those airline companies that operate at least 35 flights a week and the license must be renewed every year based on the flight numbers. As per CAAN, Himalaya Airlines has been operating more than 35 flights a week in recent times.

Agencies

