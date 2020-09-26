Over 76,967 Nepalis Returned Home

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 76,967 Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home.

According to RSS, national news agency, the number is as of Thursday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 22,214 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports RSS.

Of them, 10,306 returned from Qatar, 8,335 from Kuwait, 11,352 from Malaysia, 11,819 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1,150 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey.

On the State wise, 14,546 are from State no. 1, 11,909 from State no. 2, 18,247 from Bagmati, 8,973 from Gandaki, 1,518 from Karnali and 1,736 from Sudur Paschim, according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 8,497 returnees were not recorded says National daily.