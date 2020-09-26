Over 76,967 Nepalis Returned Home

Over 76,967 Nepalis Returned Home

Sept. 26, 2020, 9:17 a.m.

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 76,967 Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home.

According to RSS, national news agency, the number is as of Thursday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 22,214 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports RSS.

Of them, 10,306 returned from Qatar, 8,335 from Kuwait, 11,352 from Malaysia, 11,819 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1,150 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey.

On the State wise, 14,546 are from State no. 1, 11,909 from State no. 2, 18,247 from Bagmati, 8,973 from Gandaki, 1,518 from Karnali and 1,736 from Sudur Paschim, according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 8,497 returnees were not recorded says National daily.

Agencies

Citizens Along The Border Areas Could Save Nepal’s Territory: Home Minister Thapa
Sep 26, 2020
Nepalese Students Falls Under Proposed US Rule To Limit Student Visas To Two Years
Sep 26, 2020
21 More Die, 1,383 Infected In A Day Bangladesh
Sep 26, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Vows Support For Fair Access To Vaccines
Sep 26, 2020
Messi Slams Barcelona Over Suarez Exit In Explosive & Emotional Instagram Post
Sep 26, 2020

More on Economy

ECONOMY BOP Surplus By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago
ECONOMY Growth 1.5 Percent By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago
NEPAL’S JOB MARKET Added: Four Million Jobs By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago
FAO To Strengthens Partnership With Civil Society Organizations To Achieve Food Security In Asia-Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal’s MSMEs Faces The Risk Of Closing Their Operations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Only 10 Percent Of Total Employees In Nepal’s Hydropower Sector Are Women: IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Citizens Along The Border Areas Could Save Nepal’s Territory: Home Minister Thapa By Agencies Sep 26, 2020
Nepalese Students Falls Under Proposed US Rule To Limit Student Visas To Two Years By Agencies Sep 26, 2020
It Is Unthinkable To Talk About Degrading The Value Of Multilateralism: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2020
Young People’s Commitments In COVID-19 Response By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Sep 26, 2020
21 More Die, 1,383 Infected In A Day Bangladesh By Agencies Sep 26, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Vows Support For Fair Access To Vaccines By Agencies Sep 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75