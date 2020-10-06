China In Talks With WHO Over Assessing Its COVID-19 Vaccines For Global Use

China In Talks With WHO Over Assessing Its COVID-19 Vaccines For Global Use

Oct. 6, 2020, 5:33 p.m.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China is in talks to have its locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed by the World Health Organization, as a step toward making them available for international use, a WHO official said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other groups considered at high risk in China have been given locally-developed vaccines even as clinical trials had not been fully completed, raising safety concerns among experts.

Socorro Escalate, WHO’s coordinator for essential medicines and health technologies in the Western Pacific region, told a news conference conducted online that China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use.

The WHO’s emergency use listing procedure allows unlicensed vaccines and treatments to be assessed to expedite their availability in public health emergencies. This helps WHO member states and UN procurement agencies to determine the acceptability of the vaccines.

“Potentially through this emergency use listing the quality and safety of these vaccines and efficacy could be assessed. ..and then this could be made available for our licensees,” Escalante said.

China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials - two are developed by state-backed China National Biotec Group (CNBG), and the remaining two are from Sinovac Biotech SVA.O and CanSino Biologics 6185.HK688185.SS respectively.

They are tested in such countries as Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, the UAE authorized the emergency use of a CNBG vaccine, the first international emergency clearance for one of China’s vaccines, just six weeks after human trials began in the Gulf Arab state.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said last month it would prioritise China and Russia in his country’s global shopping for a vaccine.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

One In 10 May Have Caught COVID, As World Heads Into 'Difficult Period': WHO
Oct 05, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 With No Sign Of An End
Oct 03, 2020
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus
Oct 02, 2020
The Faces Of India's Coronavirus Pandemic As Deaths Hit 100,000
Oct 01, 2020
Brazil's Sao Paulo signs Agreement With Sinovac and Russia Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine
Oct 01, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1017 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1551 New Cases And Tally Reaches 90814 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
One In 10 May Have Caught COVID, As World Heads Into 'Difficult Period': WHO By REUTERS 1 day, 1 hour ago
Indian Scientists Develop Inexpensive New Paper Covid-19 Test By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 Deaths, Nine In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1531 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

New UNHCR Representative in Nepal Carolin Spannuth Verma Presented Her Letter Of Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2020
Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets By Agencies Oct 06, 2020
Book Hill Publishes 'Satta ra Satya' In Sangraula's Translation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2020
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Reopens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2020
Nepal-China Tatopani Border Opens For Trade By Agencies Oct 06, 2020
China On The Agenda For QUAD Talks In Tokyo By Agencies Oct 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75