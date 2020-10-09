French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final

Oct. 9, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

The French Open women's final will be contested between Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek after two contrasting displays in their semi-finals.

Swiatek, 19, needed only 70 minutes to beat Argentine Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 to reach her first major final.

American Kenin, 21, overcame Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 7-5.

Fourth seed Kenin produced controlled tennis but had to save 10 break points against the two-time Wimbledon winner.

She has yet to play Swiatek on the main tour, but faced each other on the same stage in the juniors four years ago.

"I lost, but it was a close one," said Kenin.

Source: BBC

Agencies

