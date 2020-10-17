India Begins Selecting People For Priority Coronavirus Vaccines

India Begins Selecting People For Priority Coronavirus Vaccines

Oct. 17, 2020, 5:19 p.m.

India’s coronavirus infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.

The Times of India said that frontline health and sanitation workers, police officials and elderly people with co-morbidities will get the vaccine on priority.

The plan, which is still in the draft stage, aims to cover 23% of the population in the first phase. The final plan is likely to be ready by end October-November, the report said.

The selected individuals will be given an estimated 600 million doses.

Earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July next year to inoculate about 250 million people.

Officials have said that giving the vaccine to India’s 1.3 billion people will be a mammoth exercise, likely to stretch well into 2022.

India’s cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.

India has recorded the world’s second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

WHO Fears Spike In Deaths After Global COVID-19 Surge
Oct 15, 2020
U.S. Auction Theory Pioneers Win Nobel Economics Prize
Oct 12, 2020
Novel Coronavirus Survives 28 Days On Glass, Currency, Australian Researchers Find
Oct 12, 2020
UK Study Tests If BCG Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19
Oct 11, 2020
Nepal Warns Of Healthcare Crisis As Coronavirus Infections Cross 100,000
Oct 09, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1746 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 3167 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 129304 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2402 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 4392 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 126137 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1935 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Observes 40th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2020
BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL: Diplomat With Passion By A Correspondent Oct 17, 2020
Navratri 2020 Begins Today Is Ghatasthapana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2020
MADHAV BELBASE: The Father Of TBM In Nepal By Keshab Poudel Oct 16, 2020
On World Food Day, Asia-Pacific Countries Consider Bold Plan To Recover From COVID-19 And Eradicate Hunger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75