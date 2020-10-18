NIBL Ace Capital Ltd Has Launched The Online Purchase Platform

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd Has Launched The Online Purchase Platform

Oct. 18, 2020, 8:13 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund; NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund schemes after the enactment of the mutual fund regulation, 2067.

Investors can invest in the scheme through online platform starting from today i.e. October 18th, 2020. Considering the current situation this would be a hassle-free platform offered by the Fund Manager to its potential clients. The Fund Manager also believes that the online system would be user friendly.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1698 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 18, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2942 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 132246
Oct 18, 2020
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga
Oct 18, 2020
COVID-19 Deteriorates Food Security In Nepal
Oct 18, 2020
Mainly Fair Throughout The Country
Oct 18, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal Observes 40th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
NIBL’s EGM Approved Acquisition Of City Express Finance Company Ltd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Electricity Tariff Will be Further Deducted In Coming Year: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Sunrise Bank Collaborates with Zonta Club Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
NMB Bank Signs Contract With Tencent Holdings Ltd (WeChat) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy To Grow 0.6 Percent In 2021: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1698 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2942 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 132246 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Covid-19 Has Peaked In India Started Recedes: Government Panel By Agencies Oct 18, 2020
Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Antibody Response Enough Sufficient To Protect People By Agencies Oct 18, 2020
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Indian Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit By Dr. Shambhu Ram Simkhada Oct 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75