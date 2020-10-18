NIBL Ace Capital Ltd Has Launched The Online Purchase Platform

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund; NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund schemes after the enactment of the mutual fund regulation, 2067.

Investors can invest in the scheme through online platform starting from today i.e. October 18th, 2020. Considering the current situation this would be a hassle-free platform offered by the Fund Manager to its potential clients. The Fund Manager also believes that the online system would be user friendly.