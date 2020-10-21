Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvaros: Messi On Target As Pique Sees Red

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvaros: Messi On Target As Pique Sees Red

Oct. 21, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati were on record-setting form as Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with a thumping 5-1 win over Ferencvaros at Camp Nou on Tuesday, although Gerard Pique was dismissed for the hosts.

The Argentine responded to his coach's exhortation to improve with a fine display to take down Ferencvaros at Camp Nou

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was happy with what he saw from Lionel Messi on Tuesday, as the Argentine sent his side on the way to a dominant victory in their Champions League curtain-raiser.

Koeman hit the headlines following Saturday's Liga defeat to Getafe with some guarded words of criticism against his captain, who four days earlier had played 90 minutes in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz as he helped Argentina to victory in the World Cup qualifier.

“Maybe, right now, Messi’s performances could be better,” Koeman told reporters ahead of the Champions League clash against Ferencvaros.Goal

“But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain of this team.

“I do not have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post and in another game that will be a goal. I don’t have any doubts about his performances and we are going to see him back to his best in the games to come, I am sure.”

Messi responded by opening the scoring from the penalty spot in Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of the Hungarians, while 17-year-old pair Ansu Fati and Pedri also hit the headlines by both finding the net for the Blaugrana at Camp Nou.

The Argentine contributed an assist for Ousmane Dembele's late goal to round off the rout and posed a constant threat across the 90 minutes, prompting Koeman to praise his performance.

"If he plays like he did tonight, I will have no complaints over Leo," the Dutchman told reporters after the final whistle.

"He worked hard, he scored from the penalty spot but I then I too used to score penalties. If he doesn't score but gives two or three assists we cannot ask more of him.

"We have people up front playing well and that is the best thing for a coach. I think we have shown that we have great players up front.

"With a great Leo, with two assists, and that is why we leave here happy. There is competition and not just for the right wing. We can play differently with Leo out wide or at No.10. There are great players in attack."

Messi and Barca will be back in action on Saturday, when they host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2020-21 season.

Agencies

COVID Treatment Self-Pay Option For Those Who Can Afford
Oct 21, 2020
A Little Carelessness Can Stop Our Movement: Prime Minister Modi
Oct 20, 2020
Messi's Last Dance? Barcelona Are Far From Champions League Contenders
Oct 20, 2020
China Registered 4.9 Percent Growth In The Third Quatar
Oct 19, 2020
Navratri Day 3 Day Of Chandraghanta, The Bestower Of Peace And Serenity
Oct 19, 2020

More on Sports

Messi's Last Dance? Barcelona Are Far From Champions League Contenders By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Lampard Says Chelsea Stars Didn't Follow Key Tactical Instruction In 3-3 Draw With Southampton By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
'Neymar ‘s Hat Trick Help Brazil To Defeat Peru 4-2 By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
Denmark Defeats England 1-0 Nations League Match By Agencies 6 days, 10 hours ago
Argentina Defeats Bolivia 2-1 By Agencies 1 week ago
Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3107 New Cases Of COVID-19, The Highest In Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 5743 New COVID-19 Cases, The Single Highest, Tally Reaches To 144872 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2020
23 Nepali Schools Receive British Council’s International School Award 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2020
8th AGM Of NIBL Ace Capital Limited Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2020
COVID Treatment Self-Pay Option For Those Who Can Afford By Agencies Oct 21, 2020
China's Sinovac Vaccine To Be Included In Brazil's Immunization Program By REUTERS Oct 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75