Mahanawami: Day Of Goddess Siddhidatri And Significance

Mahanawami: Day Of Goddess Siddhidatri And Significance

Oct. 25, 2020, 8:45 a.m.

The ninth day of Navratri is known as Maha Navami and is auspicious for a variety of reasons. Navami signals the end of the celebrations of Maata Durga. It was Goddess Durga who had slain the demon Mahishasur on this day.

Goddess Durga’s ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. Her name means the one who gives us power. After worshipping her nine forms, on the 10th day Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated.

Maa Siddhidatri is depicted as being seated on a lotus and riding a lion. She has four arms and in her right hand she holds a mace and sudarshan chakra while in her left hand she holds a lotus and a shankh. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asura, all of whom are worshipping her.

Goddess Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. It is believed that she is the one who blesses all her devotees with all types of siddhis.

Puja Vidhi

Maha Navami is a very auspicious occasion and many households start the day by offering food to nine girl children. Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of these young girls, who are known as kanjaks. They all sit in one line. A holy dhaaga is tied on their hands, their feet are cleaned and a holy tilak is put on their foreheads.

Siddhidatri Mata is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Her names means: Siddhi - spiritual power & ‘Datri’ - the giver. The goddess is known for removing ignorance and giving knowledge to realize the eternal power, which is running the entire cosmos.

About Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri is seated on the lotus and rides a lion. She has four arms, where one right arm holds the Gada (mace), other one holds the Chakra (discus weapon), one left arm holds lotus, and the other one holds Shankh (conch). She is the Goddess who holds all the Siddhis.

Legend

Lord Shiva worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri to attain all the Siddhis. She made him perfect by giving all what she had and became one with him. Lord Shiva’s half body turned into Goddess Siddhidatri. Since then, he got the name Ardhnarishwara.

Astrological Aspect

Planet Ketu is ruled by the Siddhidatri Maa. Hence, all the ill effects of Ketu can be pacified by worshipping her.

Mantras

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Prarthana Mantra:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Dhyana Mantra:

वन्दे वाञ्छित मनोरथार्थ चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

कमलस्थिताम् चतुर्भुजा सिद्धीदात्री यशस्विनीम्॥

स्वर्णवर्णा निर्वाणचक्र स्थिताम् नवम् दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

शङ्ख, चक्र, गदा, पद्मधरां सिद्धीदात्री भजेम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानालङ्कार भूषिताम्।

मञ्जीर, हार, केयूर, किङ्किणि रत्नकुण्डल मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वन्दना पल्लवाधरां कान्त कपोला पीन पयोधराम्।

कमनीयां लावण्यां श्रीणकटिं निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Stotra:

कञ्चनाभा शङ्खचक्रगदापद्मधरा मुकुटोज्वलो।

स्मेरमुखी शिवपत्नी सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां नानालङ्कार भूषिताम्।

नलिस्थिताम् नलनार्क्षी सिद्धीदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

परमानन्दमयी देवी परब्रह्म परमात्मा।

परमशक्ति, परमभक्ति, सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

विश्वकर्ती, विश्वभर्ती, विश्वहर्ती, विश्वप्रीता।

विश्व वार्चिता, विश्वातीता सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

भुक्तिमुक्तिकारिणी भक्तकष्टनिवारिणी।

भवसागर तारिणी सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

धर्मार्थकाम प्रदायिनी महामोह विनाशिनीं।

मोक्षदायिनी सिद्धीदायिनी सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तुते॥

Kavacha Mantra:

ॐकारः पातु शीर्षो माँ, ऐं बीजम् माँ हृदयो।

हीं बीजम् सदापातु नभो गृहो च पादयो॥

ललाट कर्णो श्रीं बीजम् पातु क्लीं बीजम् माँ नेत्रम्‌ घ्राणो।

कपोल चिबुको हसौ पातु जगत्प्रसूत्यै माँ सर्ववदनो॥

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For
Oct 25, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1
Oct 25, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1110 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 24, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2225 COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries 2846
Oct 24, 2020
Unknown Miscreants Attacked A Mosque In Kathmandu
Oct 24, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Navratri Day 8: The Significance Of Maa Mahagauri And Ashtami Rituals By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
'Fulpati' Sent To Hanumandhoka From Gorkha By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago
Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Navaratri And 9 Famous DurgaTemples of Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Navratri Day 3 Day Of Chandraghanta, The Bestower Of Peace And Serenity By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 42.5 Million With 1.1 Million Fatalities By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
US Election 2020: Trump And Biden On Campaign By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Afghan Bombing: Kabul Education Centre Attack Kills At Least 18 By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Jota Helps Champions Return To Winning Ways By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1110 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75