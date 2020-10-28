Nepal Confirms 1954 COVID-19 Cases, 2981 Recovered

With 1954 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 162354.

"In 8248 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1954 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections, 39643 are active cases in the country. Of them 31934 are in home isolation and 7709 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 2981 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 121824 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 73.4.

As many as 11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 887.

There are 290 are in ICU and 72 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 2889 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.