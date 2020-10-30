Nepal Reports 3517 COVID-19 Cases, 4096 Recovered

Oct. 30, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

With 3517 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 168235.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 14989 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3517 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 38357 are active cases in the country. Of them 31387 are in home isolation and 6970 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 4096 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 128958 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 76.7

As many as 16 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 920.

There are 300 are in ICU and 71 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 2666 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

