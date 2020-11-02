Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1630 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1630 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1622, 1329 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 108 and 193 Lalitpur.

In 13446 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1622 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2933 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Monday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 176500.