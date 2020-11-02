Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1630 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1630 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 2, 2020, 5:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1630 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1622, 1329 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 108 and 193 Lalitpur.

In 13446 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1622 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2933 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Monday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 176500.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

With 2933 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 176500
Nov 02, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Faces Internal Crisis
Nov 02, 2020
'Cristiano Is Back' - Ronaldo Thrilled After Match-winning Return But Won't Talk About Coronavirus Test Criticism
Nov 02, 2020
Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Places Of Province 1 And Karnali Province
Nov 02, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1622 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 01, 2020

More on Health

With 2933 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 176500 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Bharat Biotech Plans To Launch Vaccine Candidate In Second Quarter Of 2021 By REUTERS 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1622 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 2824 New Case And 3620 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
U.S. Reports World Record Of More Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases In Single Day By REUTERS 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1357 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

I Miss My Friends In Langtang Every Day... But Today I’m Missing The Langtang Glaciers Too. By Austin Lord Nov 02, 2020
Afu Marre Doomai Raja By Hemang Dixit Nov 02, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Faces Internal Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2020
Nepal Rastra Bank Is Ready To Address Problems Faced By BFIs: Governor Adhikari By Agencies Nov 02, 2020
73 Years Since Operation Gulmarg, Pakistan Continues Its Attempt to Seize, Destroy J&K, Says European Think Tank By Agencies Nov 02, 2020
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Keep Rising In Grim March To Election Day By REUTERS Nov 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75