With 3114 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179614

With 3114 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179614

Nov. 3, 2020, 5:16 p.m.

With 3114 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 179614.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 11166 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3114 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 37476 are active cases in the country. Of them, 30694 are in home isolation and 6782 are in institutional isolation He said that 3142 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 141134 the recovery rate is 78.58 percent.

He said that there was 20 death during the last 24 hours and total death reached 1004.

There are 372 are in ICU and 68 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 2119persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3114 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 03, 2020
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Cheque Worth 1 Billion Rupees
Nov 03, 2020
Japan Decorated Former Foreign Minister Ramesh Nath Pandey With The Grand Cordon Of The Order Of The Rising Sun
Nov 03, 2020
India Builds Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School In Nawalparasi District
Nov 03, 2020
Motorcycle Rally To Restore Monarchy And Hindu State In Butwal
Nov 03, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3114 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Leaders Face 'Critical Moment': WHO Chief By REUTERS 11 hours, 18 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1630 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
With 2933 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 176500 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bharat Biotech Plans To Launch Vaccine Candidate In Second Quarter Of 2021 By REUTERS 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1622 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Indian Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Cheque Worth 1 Billion Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
Japan Decorated Former Foreign Minister Ramesh Nath Pandey With The Grand Cordon Of The Order Of The Rising Sun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
India Builds Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School In Nawalparasi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
US Election 2020: Biden And Trump Make Final Pitches To Voters By Agencies Nov 03, 2020
Motorcycle Rally To Restore Monarchy And Hindu State In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2020
Arsenal Defeats Manchester United by 1-0 In Primer League By Agencies Nov 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75