With 3114 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 179614

With 3114 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 179614.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 11166 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3114 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 37476 are active cases in the country. Of them, 30694 are in home isolation and 6782 are in institutional isolation He said that 3142 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 141134 the recovery rate is 78.58 percent.

He said that there was 20 death during the last 24 hours and total death reached 1004.

There are 372 are in ICU and 68 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 2119persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.