NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited has come up with “Dhanteras Offer” for the individuals and corporates who are looking for propitious day to invest on the auspicious occasion of DHANTERAS on 28th Kartik 2077.

Dhanteras is a day celebrated every year aiming increasing one’s wealth and prosperity. Investment in Dhanteras has always been marked as good fortune. Hence, aiming the prospective investors who are looking for a propitious day to start investment in capital market, NIBL Ace Capital Ltd is offering golden opportunity to make investment in capital market on Dhanteras by opening trading session from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for buying units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever Open Ended Mutual Fund Scheme after implementation of the Mutual Fund Regulations, 2067 and Mutual Fund Guidelines, 2069 issued by SEBON.

Recently the capital has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, hence interested investors can buy units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund easily via online.

"Grab the opportunity to add investment in your portfolio on this Dhanteras by buying units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund as token of good fortune," read the pres release.