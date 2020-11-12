NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer

NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer

Nov. 12, 2020, 3:38 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited has come up with “Dhanteras Offer” for the individuals and corporates who are looking for propitious day to invest on the auspicious occasion of DHANTERAS on 28th Kartik 2077.

Dhanteras is a day celebrated every year aiming increasing one’s wealth and prosperity. Investment in Dhanteras has always been marked as good fortune. Hence, aiming the prospective investors who are looking for a propitious day to start investment in capital market, NIBL Ace Capital Ltd is offering golden opportunity to make investment in capital market on Dhanteras by opening trading session from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for buying units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever Open Ended Mutual Fund Scheme after implementation of the Mutual Fund Regulations, 2067 and Mutual Fund Guidelines, 2069 issued by SEBON.

Recently the capital has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, hence interested investors can buy units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund easily via online.

"Grab the opportunity to add investment in your portfolio on this Dhanteras by buying units of NIBL Sahabhagita Fund as token of good fortune," read the pres release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods
Nov 12, 2020
Nepal-India: Construction Of Integrated Check Post Begins At Nepalgunj
Nov 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 12, 2020
UNFPA And UK Government Handover IT Equipment To Central Bureau of Statistics
Nov 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths
Nov 12, 2020

More on Economy

Global IME Bank Support to Teach For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
FNCCI ELECTION: Dhakal’s Soft Approach By A Correspondent 1 day, 11 hours ago
Xiaomi-Nepal Launched Its News Mobile Phone Sets In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Chinese District Court Ordered Chinese Construction Bank To Pay Over Rs.1.5 Billion To HBL And BoK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal Rastra Bank Is Ready To Address Problems Faced By BFIs: Governor Adhikari By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
Nepal-India: Construction Of Integrated Check Post Begins At Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
ICIMOD: Passing The Baton By DAVID JAMES MOLDEN & PEMA GYAMTSHO Nov 12, 2020
UNFPA And UK Government Handover IT Equipment To Central Bureau of Statistics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75