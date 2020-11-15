Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday

Bhai Tika in Nepal, Bhai Dooj in north India, Bhai Phonta In West Bengal and Bhai Beej, Bhatru Dutiya or Yam Duitiya is a special festival that is observed in Nepal and India to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister.

Celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Bhai Tika is similar to Raksha Bandhan when a brother and sister pray for each others', long life and exchange gifts.

Bhai Tika 2020 Shubh Muhurat:

Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti, the government authority to decide festival dates and times as per the traditional Hindu calendra, stated that the auspicious hour for this year’s Bhaitika is at 11:37(Nepali Standard Time) am Monday, November 16.

According to the committee’s Chairman Ram Chandra Gautam, the Yamapanchak, the five days of the annual Tihar festival, begins on November 12.

What about names of Bhai Tika?

Bhai Tika has several regional names. In north India, it is generally known as 'Bhai Dooj' and is celebrated two days after Diwali. It is known as 'Bhai Phonta' in West Bengal. In the south, where it is celebrated as 'Yama Dwitiya', it is known as 'Bhai Beej', 'Bhatru Dviteeya', 'Bhatri Ditya' or 'Bhaghini Hastha Bhojanamu'.

Bhai Tika 2020 Date and Time:

In 2020, this auspicious festival will be celebrated on November 16, two days after Diwali. The dwitiya tithi will begin at 7.21 am on 16 November and continue till 4:01 am on 17 November.

What is the history and importance of Bhai Tika?

It is believed that on this special day, Yamraj, the God of death in Hinduism, visited his sister Yamuna. Yamuna had called Yamraj several times but he was unable to give her a visit. However, once Yamraj finally visited Yamuna, he was welcomed with a lot of love and respect. Yamuna also applied a tilak on his forehead. After receiving so much love, Yamraj asked Yamuna to ask for a boon. His sister asked Yamraj to mark a day every year where he will visit her. Thus, we celebrate Bhai Dooj to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister.

Source: Various books