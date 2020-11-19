Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance

Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance

Nov. 19, 2020, 9:21 a.m.

Today is the third day ritual for the Chhath puja which is called Sandhya Arghya and is also observed as the main day of this holy festival. However, due to the pandemic, local bodies have placed a ban on the congregation and religious rituals citing Covid spread.

The women are supposed to observe a day-long fast and break it only the next day after sunrise. On this day, people prepare fruits and food and visit the ghat in the evening in order to offer arag to lord Surya dev.

Tomorrow is the last day of the festival is known as Usha Arghya, worshiping the rising sun. On this day, devotees will perform the puja during the sunrise time and then break their fast. This day will mark the completion of all the rituals for the holy festival.

Chhath puja, dedicated to the Sun God is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, especially in Nepal’s southern teria and Indian states like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand.

During this four-day puja, devotees observe fasting. Chhath Puja is also known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi.

