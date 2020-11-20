Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1107 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10340 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1107 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 1107 cases, 862 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 174 in Lalitpur and 71 in Bhaktapur.

There are 403 are in ICU and 63 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 753persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

With 1945 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 216965.