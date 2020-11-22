Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China

Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China

Nov. 22, 2020, 8:07 a.m.

Initiatives have been taken to set up additional border outposts (BOP) of Armed Police Force at the Nepal-India border in Kailali district reports RSS.

According to RSS, the government of Nepal aims to establish around 500 BOPs at the borders with India and China, he added.

The outposts to be established each at five kilometres distance at Punte Ghat and Lalitpur in Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, Latta Ghat of Kailari rural municipality, Halauna Ghat, Kalapatal and Pagiyapasar of Bhajani municipality and Kalakunda of Tikapur area is meant to control criminal and untoward incidents at the border, said Senior Superintendent of APF Dipendra Kunwar at APF No 34 battalion, Kailali.

At present, BOPs have been established each at 10 to 12 kilometers distance at the border. However, posts of the Seema Suraksha Bal, the Indian border security force, have been set up at five kilometres distance in Indian side across the border. Kailali district shares 101 kilometres border with India.

"Establishing BOPs each at five kilometres distance will help control criminal activities and smuggling across the border," he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country
Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation
Nov 21, 2020

More on News

Nepal’s LGBTIQ Community Demands Action Against Discrimination, Harassment And Violence By Agencies 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday By Agencies 5 days ago
7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal, China And India Highway Soon: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

US Election: Michigan Republicans Seek To Delay Vote Certification By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Ronaldo Scored Two Match-winning For Juventus By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75