Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China

Initiatives have been taken to set up additional border outposts (BOP) of Armed Police Force at the Nepal-India border in Kailali district reports RSS.

According to RSS, the government of Nepal aims to establish around 500 BOPs at the borders with India and China, he added.

The outposts to be established each at five kilometres distance at Punte Ghat and Lalitpur in Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, Latta Ghat of Kailari rural municipality, Halauna Ghat, Kalapatal and Pagiyapasar of Bhajani municipality and Kalakunda of Tikapur area is meant to control criminal and untoward incidents at the border, said Senior Superintendent of APF Dipendra Kunwar at APF No 34 battalion, Kailali.

At present, BOPs have been established each at 10 to 12 kilometers distance at the border. However, posts of the Seema Suraksha Bal, the Indian border security force, have been set up at five kilometres distance in Indian side across the border. Kailali district shares 101 kilometres border with India.

"Establishing BOPs each at five kilometres distance will help control criminal activities and smuggling across the border," he said.