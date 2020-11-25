COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1948 New Cases, 3140 Recovery And 28 Deaths

With 1948 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 226026.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9210 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1948 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 3140 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 207998 the recovery rate is 92.02 percent.

As many as 28 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1389. There are 16639 are active cases in the country.