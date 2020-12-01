World AIDS Day 2020 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nepal

As World AIDS Day 2020 is celebrating Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, there is good news in Nepal as all 30 infected with HIV and COVID-19 have recovered.

Out of 17,587 males and 11,916 females infected with HIV/AIDS in Nepal, they remain safe.

According to the National Centre for AIDS and STD Control under the Ministry of Health and Population on thirty HIV/AIDs infected people are found to be infected with COVID-19 in Nepal. At a program organized on the occasion of the 33rd World AIDS Day, the treatment of HIV infected has not been halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,

“The facility of sending medicines at the doorstep of the HIV infected was made during lockdown also,” said Dr. Sudha Devkota, director at the Centre.

The medicine ART was made available through the ART center, she said and added that no service and treatment to HIV patients were obstructed during the lockdown and ongoing pandemic.

Likewise, the prevalence rate of HIV-AIDS in Nepal has come down to 0.13 percent this year from 0.15 percent in 2019.

"As per the data of the current fiscal year, only 66 percent of HIV infected is receiving treatment.

HIV crashes immunity in the patients and COVID infection also affects immunity. We surely need to have a comprehensive and broader approach, "said Dr. Devkot explains if HIV-AIDS patients are more prone to COVID infection.

First, we need to understand both infections separately. HIV crashes immunity in the patients and so does COVID; hence such patients need to be extra careful and cautious.

COVID is not merely a respiratory infection, rather it affects the body’s defense mechanism. It affects blood vessels which aggravates the disease a person is already suffering from and also creates the risk of other diseases. While studies are in process and till date no separate major link has been found between both, an HIV-infected patient needs to follow precautions like social distancing, wearing a mask, taking her/his medicines as per doctors’ prescription and report to the doctor even if mild symptoms or doubt occurs,” says the doctor.

A significant number of people are already aware of the basic precautions to be taken in order to avoid the risk of catching HIV but this information needs to be more diverse now. Youth these days are excited about tattoos and piercings, here are some things they must keep in mind says the expert

Ask your tattoo artist to use unused, fresh needles for tattooing and piercing. *At salons, there are chances of accidentally getting cuts from blades, hence assure that fresh blades are being used. Precaution is the key.

Although HIV is not permanently curable, one can delay the onset through proper treatment and a healthy lifestyle. Over time, a number of significant advancements have been introduced for the treatment of HIV and AIDS. The life expectancy of HIV patients through proper treatment has also been significantly increased. But what is needed at this point in time is removing social stigma while creating awareness.