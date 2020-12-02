COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1450 New Cases, 1567 Recovery And 9 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1450 New Cases, 1567 Recovery And 9 Deaths

Dec. 2, 2020, 4:27 p.m.

With 1450 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 236246.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8300 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1450 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1567 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 218161 the recovery rate is 92.34 percent.

As many as 9 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1538.There are 16547 are active cases in the country.

