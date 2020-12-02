WHO Tightens Guidelines On Mask-wearing In COVID-19 Areas

WHO Tightens Guidelines On Mask-wearing In COVID-19 Areas

Dec. 2, 2020, 6:18 p.m.

GENEVA (Reuters) - People living in areas with where COVID-19 is spreading should always wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools that lack adequate ventilation, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

If they cannot maintain physical distancing of at least one meter (3 ft), people in those indoor locations - including children and students aged 12 or over - should also wear a mask even if the spaces are well ventilated, it said in a tightening of its guidelines.

They should also wear masks outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, it said.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the recommendations were among the biggest changes to its guidance on mask-wearing, and updated advice from June.

“If indoors, unless ventilation has been assessed to be adequate, WHO advises that the general public should wear a non-medical mask, regardless of whether physical distancing of at least 1 metre can be maintained,” the WHO said. It also advised “universal masking” in all health care facilities including in common areas such as cafeterias and staff rooms.

Health workers could wear N95 masks if available when caring for COVID-19 patients, but the only proven protection is when they are doing aerosol-generating procedures, the WHO said.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Dec 02, 2020
Nepal's Female Soldiers Break Taboos To Tackle COVID Crisis
Dec 01, 2020
WHO Says Would Be 'Highly Speculative' To Say COVID Did Not Emerge In China
Nov 28, 2020
COVID-19 Shots Could Reach First Americans By Mid-December
Nov 23, 2020
COVID-19 Reinfection Unlikely For At Least Six Months
Nov 20, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 723 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1450 New Cases, 1567 Recovery And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 530 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1304 New Cases, 2073 Recovery And 21 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
World AIDS Day 2020 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NCP Secretariat Meet On December 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2020
French Paedophile Arrested By Police In Nepal By Agencies Dec 02, 2020
BANDANA RANA’S RE-ELECTION Nepal’s Success By A Correspondent Dec 02, 2020
WORLD BANK Lifting Rural Enterprise By A Correspondent Dec 02, 2020
Nepal-India Flights Resuming Next Week By Agencies Dec 02, 2020
US Attorney General Finds 'No Voter Fraud That Could Overturn Election' By Agencies Dec 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75