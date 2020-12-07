Kathmandu Valley Logs 442 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 442 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6222 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 442 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 442 cases, 344 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 67 in Lalitpur and 31 in Bhaktapur.

With 1014 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 241995.