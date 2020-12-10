Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines

Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines

Dec. 10, 2020, 4:33 p.m.

Out of the 920 heritage sites and monuments devastated by the 2015 earthquake, the archaeology department has reported completion of 465 structures, shrines and temples at the end of November 2020 reports The Rising Nepal.

In the current fiscal year, reconstruction work of 12 heritage sites has come to fruition while the procurement process for 120 monuments has been completed. Moreover, 23 multi-year projects have been sent to the National Reconstruction Authority for procurement.

The Department of Archaeology (DoA) is set to complete reconstruction works of 150 heritage sites and monuments within the current fiscal year.

According to DoA, the earthquake had damaged 215 temples and shrines in Kathmandu, 73 in Bhaktapur and 130 in Patan districts. Among them, reconstruction of 105 temples and shrines inside the World Heritage Site of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Patan Durbar Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Pashupati, Swayambhu and Bouddhanath has already been completed.

The government has allocated Rs. 1.73 billion to reconstruct remaining heritage sites in the current fiscal year. Of the total budget, Rs. 200 million comes as foreign assistance from different countries. The DoA had so far spent Rs. 1.44 billion for the reconstruction of monuments reports The Daily.

Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal

Yusif bin Mohammad Al-Hail, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal, handed over three Mercedes-Benz Cars to Nepal. In a program held at the Ministry of Foreign Affair ambassador Yusif bin Mohammad Al-Hail handed over key of cars to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal thanked Qatar government for showing generosity to Nepal providing various support.

Agencies

Indian Experts Panel Seeks More Vaccine Data Before Emergency Nod
Dec 10, 2020
Joe Biden's Son Hunter Says He Is Under Investigation Over Taxes
Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16
Dec 09, 2020
Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record
Dec 09, 2020
Biden Vows 100m Vaccinations For US In First 100 Days
Dec 09, 2020

More on News

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16 By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Government Suspended COVID Antigen Test By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
Drying Springs: A Threat To Human Survival By Madhav Dhakal, Chiranjibi Bhattarai, Bhumika Thapa and Sushma Tiwari Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccinationand Leave No One Behind Agenda By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 10, 2020
Indian Experts Panel Seeks More Vaccine Data Before Emergency Nod By Agencies Dec 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75