Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines

Out of the 920 heritage sites and monuments devastated by the 2015 earthquake, the archaeology department has reported completion of 465 structures, shrines and temples at the end of November 2020 reports The Rising Nepal.

In the current fiscal year, reconstruction work of 12 heritage sites has come to fruition while the procurement process for 120 monuments has been completed. Moreover, 23 multi-year projects have been sent to the National Reconstruction Authority for procurement.

The Department of Archaeology (DoA) is set to complete reconstruction works of 150 heritage sites and monuments within the current fiscal year.

According to DoA, the earthquake had damaged 215 temples and shrines in Kathmandu, 73 in Bhaktapur and 130 in Patan districts. Among them, reconstruction of 105 temples and shrines inside the World Heritage Site of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Patan Durbar Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Pashupati, Swayambhu and Bouddhanath has already been completed.

The government has allocated Rs. 1.73 billion to reconstruct remaining heritage sites in the current fiscal year. Of the total budget, Rs. 200 million comes as foreign assistance from different countries. The DoA had so far spent Rs. 1.44 billion for the reconstruction of monuments reports The Daily.

Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal

Yusif bin Mohammad Al-Hail, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal, handed over three Mercedes-Benz Cars to Nepal. In a program held at the Ministry of Foreign Affair ambassador Yusif bin Mohammad Al-Hail handed over key of cars to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal thanked Qatar government for showing generosity to Nepal providing various support.