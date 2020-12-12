Nepal Government Begins Consultations To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines

Dec. 12, 2020, 6:02 p.m.

As some of the vaccines have already been authoriesed for emergency use in developed countries and other countries including USA, Russia, Britain, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Baharin and India has announced that it will start such move within a matter of day, Nepal government has begun discussions with the concerned ministries and officials and decided to expedite a process for purchasing and making the coronavirus vaccine available to the public at the earliest possible.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel, COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) Directive Committee on Friday held discussions with various ministers and secretaries on the progress made for the vaccination against coronavirus reports The Rising Nepal..

DPM Pokhrel, who is also the coordinator of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) Directive Committee, discussed with the Ministers of Home Affairs, Finance, Foreign Affairs, General Administration and Federal Affairs, Health and Population and Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary and Secretaries about the government's decision to provide free vaccines to the people in time and the progress made in this regard, according to press coordinator Lokendra KC of DPM Pokhrel.

"We have held informal discussions about providing free vaccines to the people in time and the process to purchase it," KC quoted DPM Pokhrel as saying.

According to daily, a meeting of the ministers affiliated to the CCMC has also decided to take the decision to the public with the objective of informing the general public about the work relating to COVID-19 and steps taken for its control.

Agencies

