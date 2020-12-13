Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year

Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year

Dec. 13, 2020, 8:32 p.m.

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020: Apart from Chile and Argentina, people living in southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will be able to witness apartial solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse on December 14, Monday will be the last eclipse of the year. A total solar eclipse occurs when Moon aligns in a way that blocks the Sun completely.

For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America will be able to witness the total solar eclipse.

Apart from Chile and Argentina, people living in southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

The second solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India as it occurs late in the evening.

As per timeanddate.com The celestial event will begin at 7:03 PM and will peak at 9:43 PM before ending at 12:23 AM on December 15. If you still wish to watch the solar eclipse from India, you can do it online by accessing the live link provided by the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA).

The first solar eclipse of the year took place on June 21, 2020, and was visible from Earth. The next solar eclipse is projected to occur on June 10, 2021. As per solareclipse.info, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible from India is projected to occur on March 20, 2034.

In this Covid-19-affected year, we also witnessed four penumbral lunar eclipses with the last one taking place on November 30. The fourth penumbral lunar eclipse was not visible from India too. According to NASA, a maximum of five total solar eclipse

Agencies

