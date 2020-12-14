Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service

Global IME Bank Ltd has started six Branchless banking services in six different places. Those areas including Phodpa Rural Municipality in Teharathum, Kaflu of Rain Municipality, Dully Municipality and Rabi Rural Municipality of Dailekh Badigad Rural Municipality of Baglung district.

Following these six, the branchless section of the bank reached to 238. The bank also appointed various individuals from those areas as a representative to provide the service.

Local people and local levels can get services from the branchless banking services. The people living here depend upon agriculture, remittances and tourism for livelihood.These branchless will end their difficulty to go far away for banking transaction.

Global IME Bank has been providing banking services to more than 2.1 million customers through 264 branches, 239 ATM 47 Extension counters, 238 Branchless Branches and in 73 districts and 3 international representatives.