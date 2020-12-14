Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service

Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service

Dec. 14, 2020, 5:11 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd has started six Branchless banking services in six different places. Those areas including Phodpa Rural Municipality in Teharathum, Kaflu of Rain Municipality, Dully Municipality and Rabi Rural Municipality of Dailekh Badigad Rural Municipality of Baglung district.

Following these six, the branchless section of the bank reached to 238. The bank also appointed various individuals from those areas as a representative to provide the service.

Local people and local levels can get services from the branchless banking services. The people living here depend upon agriculture, remittances and tourism for livelihood.These branchless will end their difficulty to go far away for banking transaction.

Global IME Bank has been providing banking services to more than 2.1 million customers through 264 branches, 239 ATM 47 Extension counters, 238 Branchless Branches and in 73 districts and 3 international representatives.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army’s Second Lieutenant Peter Thapa Received Sword Of Honor In UK
Dec 14, 2020
World Vision Commits US$500 Million To Flight Global Malnutrition
Dec 14, 2020
20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded
Dec 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 333 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 14, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 821 New Cases, 841 Recovery And 18 Deaths
Dec 14, 2020

More on Economy

20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Russia To Invest In Nepal's Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

We Have Vaccines, Now Comes The Hard Part By Patrick Osewe Dec 14, 2020
POLITICS: Upsurge For Monarchy By A Correspondent Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Army’s Second Lieutenant Peter Thapa Received Sword Of Honor In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
World Vision Commits US$500 Million To Flight Global Malnutrition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
Let's Change For Ourselves By Susmita Aryal Dec 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 333 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75