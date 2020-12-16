Kathmandu Valley Logs 391 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5557 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 391 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 391 cases, 294 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 77 in Lalitpur and 20 in Bhaktapur.

With 736 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 250916. There are 289 in ICU and 59 in ventilators.