COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 500 New Cases, 840 Recovery And 3 Deaths

With 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 257700.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5434 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 500 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 840 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 249132 the recovery rate is 96.67 percent.

As many as 3people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1819. There are 8749 are active cases in the country.

There are 2228 in ICU and 50 in ventilators.