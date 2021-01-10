Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 10, 2021, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 126 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 126 cases, Kathmandu districts records 99 cases followed by Lalitpur 18 and Bhaktapur 9. There are 182 patients are in ICU and 37 in ventilator.

With 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264780. There are 191 are in ICU and 44 persons in ventilator across Nepal

