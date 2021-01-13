We Don’t Play Cards Against Two Neighbors: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepal would not use the India-China dispute for the benefit of Nepal clarifying Nepal’s stand on the India-China border dispute. “We don’t play cards against two neighboring countries,” said PM Oli.

Prime Minister Oli clarified that there were no Chinese check posts in Nepali territory. Nepal would not allow any side to put their check posts inside the Nepali territory.

The relation between Nepal and India is not that of a bigger and a smaller nation, he added. He said that Nepal is smaller than India in terms of geography and population, both the countries are equal sovereign nations

Prime Minister Oli made these remarks in his interviews with two separate Indian television channels on Monday evening. “Both the countries are equal sovereign countries, good neighbours and are in the same region,” said Prime Minister Oli. “This is not an ancient age. This is the age of independence and mutual respect, so everyone should accept this.”

Talking about the Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas, Prime Minister Oli said that Nepal controlled the territories for over 146 years. “These places, which are located at the east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal as per the Sugauli Treaty,” he said.

“However, the territory was not in the use of Nepal since 1962, so both the countries should talk thoroughly, calmly, with evidences, proofs and with history.”

Stating that Nepal is not in the position to claim the territory of China or India, Prime Minister Oli said, “But we claim our territory.”

“We want peace and development.Our politics is the politics of neutrality.” Nepal had nothing to do with the Galwan incident, said the Prime Minister, adding that Nepal is only concerned about its territory,” said PM Oli.

Prime Minister Oli further said Nepal was working to deepen its ties with India based on sovereign equality. “The year 2021 will be the year when there will be no problems between Nepal and India,” he said.

PM Oli said the government has been trying to remove all kind of inferiority complex from Nepali people and at the same time, he urged Nepal’s neighbours not to have any superiority complex.