Kathmandu Valley Confirms 64 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 30, 2021, 4:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3618 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 64 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 64 cases, Kathmandu districts records the highest numbers of cases followed by | Lalitpur and Bhaktapur .

With 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270859.

