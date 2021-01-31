Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception In Honour Of Nepali Winter K2 Ascent Team

Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception In Honour Of Nepali Winter K2 Ascent Team

Jan. 31, 2021, 9 a.m.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal hosted a reception in the honour of Nepali Winter K2 Ascent Team who have recently scaled K2 in Winter.

It is for the first time in history that the “Savage Mountain” has been successfully scaled in winters, setting a new world record.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador-designate Syed Haider Shah congratulated Nepalese climbers’ teams and praised their extraordinary success, a press release of the embassy of Pakistan read.

Recalling the history, Ambassador Shah said that the previous six attempts to scale the world’s second highest peak in winter had unfortunately ended in failure. He commended the exemplary courage, tenacity and teamwork of the Indigenous Himalayan climbers in overcoming the odds and setting a new world record, according to embassy press release.

Ambassador Shah presented souvenirs to the teams’ leaders Nirmal Purja and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

Speaking on the occasion, the ascent team thanked Embassy of Pakistan for their support, appreciation and recognition of their success. They also recalled the warm and memorable reception from the leadership and people of Pakistan.

Agencies

